Mindtree Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,926.00 crore, up 0.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,926.00 crore in September 2020 up 0.61% from Rs. 1,914.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 253.70 crore in September 2020 up 87.93% from Rs. 135.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 414.80 crore in September 2020 up 54.83% from Rs. 267.90 crore in September 2019.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 15.41 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.20 in September 2019.

Mindtree shares closed at 1,427.55 on October 15, 2020 (BSE) and has given 85.02% returns over the last 6 months and 96.82% over the last 12 months.