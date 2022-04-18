 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mindtree Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,897.40 crore, up 37.36% Y-o-Y

Apr 18, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindtree are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,897.40 crore in March 2022 up 37.36% from Rs. 2,109.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 473.10 crore in March 2022 up 49.1% from Rs. 317.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 698.20 crore in March 2022 up 39.22% from Rs. 501.50 crore in March 2021.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 28.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.26 in March 2021.

Mindtree shares closed at 4,098.95 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.91% returns over the last 6 months and 95.86% over the last 12 months.

Mindtree
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,897.40 2,750.00 2,109.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,897.40 2,750.00 2,109.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,750.30 1,645.80 1,312.30
Depreciation 59.60 63.20 71.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 538.80 512.10 334.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 548.70 528.90 391.30
Other Income 89.90 70.80 38.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 638.60 599.70 430.20
Interest 12.10 12.70 11.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 626.50 587.00 418.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 626.50 587.00 418.80
Tax 153.40 149.50 101.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 473.10 437.50 317.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 473.10 437.50 317.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 473.10 437.50 317.30
Equity Share Capital 164.80 164.80 164.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 4,154.30
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.71 26.55 19.26
Diluted EPS 28.66 26.50 19.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.71 26.55 19.26
Diluted EPS 28.66 26.50 19.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 18, 2022 08:22 pm
