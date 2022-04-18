Mindtree Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,897.40 crore, up 37.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,897.40 crore in March 2022 up 37.36% from Rs. 2,109.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 473.10 crore in March 2022 up 49.1% from Rs. 317.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 698.20 crore in March 2022 up 39.22% from Rs. 501.50 crore in March 2021.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 28.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.26 in March 2021.

Mindtree shares closed at 4,098.95 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.91% returns over the last 6 months and 95.86% over the last 12 months.