Mindtree Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,109.30 crore, up 2.87% Y-o-Y

April 16, 2021 / 07:17 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindtree are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,109.30 crore in March 2021 up 2.87% from Rs. 2,050.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 317.30 crore in March 2021 up 53.88% from Rs. 206.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 501.50 crore in March 2021 up 46.64% from Rs. 342.00 crore in March 2020.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 19.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.53 in March 2020.

Close

Mindtree shares closed at 2,065.30 on April 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.39% returns over the last 6 months and 165.86% over the last 12 months.

Mindtree
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,109.302,023.702,050.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,109.302,023.702,050.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,312.301,261.001,293.30
Depreciation71.3071.7067.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses334.40294.80433.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax391.30396.20255.80
Other Income38.9061.6018.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax430.20457.80274.10
Interest11.4012.7012.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax418.80445.10261.30
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax418.80445.10261.30
Tax101.50118.6055.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities317.30326.50206.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period317.30326.50206.20
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates317.30326.50206.20
Equity Share Capital164.70164.70164.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves4,154.303,804.802,992.20
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.2619.8212.53
Diluted EPS19.2519.8112.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.2619.8212.53
Diluted EPS19.2519.8212.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Mindtree #Results
first published: Apr 16, 2021 07:11 pm

