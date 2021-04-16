Mindtree Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,109.30 crore, up 2.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,109.30 crore in March 2021 up 2.87% from Rs. 2,050.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 317.30 crore in March 2021 up 53.88% from Rs. 206.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 501.50 crore in March 2021 up 46.64% from Rs. 342.00 crore in March 2020.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 19.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.53 in March 2020.

Mindtree shares closed at 2,065.30 on April 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.39% returns over the last 6 months and 165.86% over the last 12 months.