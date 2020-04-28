Mindtree Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,050.50 crore, up 11.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,050.50 crore in March 2020 up 11.48% from Rs. 1,839.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.20 crore in March 2020 up 3.93% from Rs. 198.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 342.00 crore in March 2020 up 10.57% from Rs. 309.30 crore in March 2019.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 12.53 in March 2020 from Rs. 12.08 in March 2019.

Mindtree shares closed at 879.65 on April 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.26% returns over the last 6 months and -10.35% over the last 12 months.