you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,839.40 crore, up 25.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindtree are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,839.40 crore in March 2019 up 25.64% from Rs. 1,464.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.40 crore in March 2019 up 8.89% from Rs. 182.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 309.30 crore in March 2019 up 4.99% from Rs. 294.60 crore in March 2018.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 12.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 11.12 in March 2018.

Mindtree shares closed at 979.65 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.52% returns over the last 6 months and 12.75% over the last 12 months.

Mindtree
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,839.40 1,787.20 1,464.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,839.40 1,787.20 1,464.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,150.40 1,114.20 930.10
Depreciation 42.80 41.00 38.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 408.70 389.70 298.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 237.50 242.30 197.20
Other Income 29.00 -20.00 59.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 266.50 222.30 256.30
Interest -- -- 5.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 266.50 222.30 250.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 266.50 222.30 250.50
Tax 68.10 31.10 68.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 198.40 191.20 182.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 198.40 191.20 182.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 198.40 191.20 182.20
Equity Share Capital 164.20 164.20 163.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 3,141.90 3,000.80 2,577.50
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.08 11.64 11.12
Diluted EPS 12.05 11.62 11.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.08 11.64 11.12
Diluted EPS 12.05 11.62 11.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 17, 2019 02:41 pm

