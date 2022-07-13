Mindtree Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,121.10 crore, up 36.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,121.10 crore in June 2022 up 36.19% from Rs. 2,291.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 471.60 crore in June 2022 up 37.33% from Rs. 343.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 697.60 crore in June 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 536.30 crore in June 2021.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 28.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.85 in June 2021.

Mindtree shares closed at 2,853.70 on July 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.85% returns over the last 6 months and 14.34% over the last 12 months.