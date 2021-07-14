MARKET NEWS

Mindtree Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,291.70 crore, up 20.06% Y-o-Y

July 14, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindtree are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,291.70 crore in June 2021 up 20.06% from Rs. 1,908.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 343.40 crore in June 2021 up 61.22% from Rs. 213.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 536.30 crore in June 2021 up 47.9% from Rs. 362.60 crore in June 2020.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 20.85 in June 2021 from Rs. 12.94 in June 2020.

Mindtree shares closed at 2,495.70 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.00% returns over the last 6 months and 147.64% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,291.702,109.301,908.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,291.702,109.301,908.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,367.301,312.301,277.60
Depreciation58.2071.3059.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses459.90334.40309.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax406.30391.30262.30
Other Income71.8038.9040.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax478.10430.20302.90
Interest12.9011.4013.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax465.20418.80289.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax465.20418.80289.80
Tax121.80101.5076.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities343.40317.30213.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period343.40317.30213.00
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates343.40317.30213.00
Equity Share Capital164.70164.70164.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves4,498.304,154.303,297.30
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.8519.2612.94
Diluted EPS20.8319.2512.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.8519.2612.94
Diluted EPS20.8319.2512.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Mindtree #Results
first published: Jul 14, 2021 11:22 am

