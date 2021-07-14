Mindtree Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,291.70 crore, up 20.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,291.70 crore in June 2021 up 20.06% from Rs. 1,908.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 343.40 crore in June 2021 up 61.22% from Rs. 213.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 536.30 crore in June 2021 up 47.9% from Rs. 362.60 crore in June 2020.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 20.85 in June 2021 from Rs. 12.94 in June 2020.

Mindtree shares closed at 2,495.70 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.00% returns over the last 6 months and 147.64% over the last 12 months.