Mindtree consolidated Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 1,639.50 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,639.50 1,464.00 1,289.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,639.50 1,464.00 1,289.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,039.50 930.10 839.30 Depreciation 40.00 38.30 45.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 369.00 298.40 306.70 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 191.00 197.20 97.60 Other Income 27.90 59.10 65.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 218.90 256.30 163.00 Interest 2.80 5.80 4.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 216.10 250.50 159.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 216.10 250.50 159.00 Tax 57.90 68.30 37.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 158.20 182.20 121.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 158.20 182.20 121.70 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 158.20 182.20 121.70 Equity Share Capital 164.00 163.90 168.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2,706.70 2,577.50 2,547.50 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.65 11.12 7.24 Diluted EPS 9.62 11.08 7.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.65 11.12 7.24 Diluted EPS 9.62 11.08 7.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited