Mindtree Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,965.30 crore, up 9.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,965.30 crore in December 2019 up 9.97% from Rs. 1,787.20 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.00 crore in December 2019 up 3.03% from Rs. 191.20 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 341.10 crore in December 2019 up 29.55% from Rs. 263.30 crore in December 2018.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 11.97 in December 2019 from Rs. 11.64 in December 2018.

Mindtree shares closed at 864.35 on January 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.74% returns over the last 6 months and 1.31% over the last 12 months.