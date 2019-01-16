Mindtree Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,787.20 crore, Up 29.72% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,787.20 1,755.40 1,377.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,787.20 1,755.40 1,377.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,114.20 1,117.10 894.60 Depreciation 41.00 40.30 41.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 389.70 368.40 275.70 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 242.30 229.60 165.50 Other Income -20.00 52.40 5.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 222.30 282.00 171.40 Interest -- 0.10 4.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 222.30 281.90 166.80 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 222.30 281.90 166.80 Tax 31.10 75.60 25.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 191.20 206.30 141.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 191.20 206.30 141.50 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 191.20 206.30 141.50 Equity Share Capital 164.20 164.20 163.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 3,000.80 2,869.00 2,424.10 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.64 12.57 8.63 Diluted EPS 11.62 12.55 8.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.64 12.57 8.63 Diluted EPS 11.62 12.55 8.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited