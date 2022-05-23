Mindteck Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.92 crore, up 29.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.92 crore in March 2022 up 29.86% from Rs. 22.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022 up 3150% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2022 up 225.87% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2021.

Mindteck EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Mindteck shares closed at 141.80 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.11% returns over the last 6 months and 161.38% over the last 12 months.