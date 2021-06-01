Mindteck Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.27 crore, down 5.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.27 crore in March 2021 down 5.76% from Rs. 23.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021 up 100.34% from Rs. 35.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2021 down 37.96% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2020.

Mindteck EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.91 in March 2020.

Mindteck shares closed at 57.95 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.77% returns over the last 6 months and 179.95% over the last 12 months.