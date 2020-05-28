Mindteck Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.63 crore, down 31.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.63 crore in March 2020 down 31.65% from Rs. 34.57 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.64 crore in March 2020 down 1087.26% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2020 down 39.78% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2019.

Mindteck shares closed at 24.10 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.44% returns over the last 6 months and -33.79% over the last 12 months.