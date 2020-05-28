Mindteck Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.63 crore, down 31.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mindteck (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.63 crore in March 2020 down 31.65% from Rs. 34.57 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.64 crore in March 2020 down 1087.26% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2020 down 39.78% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2019.
Mindteck shares closed at 24.10 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.44% returns over the last 6 months and -33.79% over the last 12 months.
|Mindteck (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.63
|22.50
|34.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.63
|22.50
|34.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.52
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.90
|16.77
|15.73
|Depreciation
|1.62
|--
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.92
|3.99
|14.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.19
|1.22
|4.38
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.53
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.62
|1.75
|5.05
|Interest
|0.45
|0.47
|-0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.17
|1.28
|5.17
|Exceptional Items
|-36.68
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.51
|1.28
|5.17
|Tax
|0.13
|-0.11
|1.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.64
|1.39
|3.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.64
|1.39
|3.61
|Equity Share Capital
|25.62
|25.62
|25.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.91
|-9.18
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-13.91
|-9.18
|1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.91
|-9.18
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-13.91
|-9.18
|1.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 11:26 am