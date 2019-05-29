Mindteck Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore, up 40.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore in March 2019 up 40.53% from Rs. 24.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2019 up 2242.43% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2019 up 384.68% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2018.

Mindteck EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2018.

Mindteck shares closed at 36.00 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.63% returns over the last 6 months and -34.55% over the last 12 months.