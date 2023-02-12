Mindteck Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.56 crore, up 14.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.56 crore in December 2022 up 14.68% from Rs. 27.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 34.07% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2022 up 42.86% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.