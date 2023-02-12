English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mindteck Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.56 crore, up 14.68% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mindteck (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.56 crore in December 2022 up 14.68% from Rs. 27.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 34.07% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2022 up 42.86% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.

    Mindteck (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.5632.9627.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.5632.9627.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.7223.8419.84
    Depreciation1.071.001.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.294.594.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.483.531.96
    Other Income1.050.640.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.534.172.84
    Interest0.160.140.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.374.032.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.374.032.76
    Tax1.341.080.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.032.952.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.032.952.26
    Equity Share Capital25.3825.6525.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.150.88
    Diluted EPS1.181.140.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.150.88
    Diluted EPS1.181.140.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited