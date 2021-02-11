Mindteck Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.40 crore, up 26.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.40 crore in December 2020 up 26.22% from Rs. 22.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2020 up 16.55% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2020 up 225.71% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2019.

Mindteck EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.18 in December 2019.

Mindteck shares closed at 44.35 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.58% returns over the last 6 months and 69.27% over the last 12 months.