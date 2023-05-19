Mindteck Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.74 crore, up 20.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.74 crore in March 2023 up 20.46% from Rs. 73.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2023 up 80.94% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.95 crore in March 2023 up 29.9% from Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2022.

Mindteck EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2022.

Mindteck shares closed at 120.40 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.05% returns over the last 6 months and -12.63% over the last 12 months.