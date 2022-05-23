 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mindteck Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.67 crore, up 1.52% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindteck (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.67 crore in March 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 72.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022 down 44.83% from Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2022 down 22.14% from Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2021.

Mindteck EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2021.

Mindteck shares closed at 141.80 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.11% returns over the last 6 months and 161.38% over the last 12 months.

Mindteck (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.67 75.72 72.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.67 75.72 72.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.88 47.05 46.63
Depreciation 1.27 1.16 1.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.32 23.21 18.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.20 4.30 5.93
Other Income 1.65 1.05 0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.85 5.35 6.38
Interest 0.24 0.21 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.61 5.14 6.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.61 5.14 6.06
Tax 1.62 0.69 0.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.99 4.45 5.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.99 4.45 5.42
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.99 4.45 5.42
Equity Share Capital 25.30 25.29 25.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.76 2.15
Diluted EPS 1.15 1.72 2.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.76 2.15
Diluted EPS 1.15 1.72 2.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
