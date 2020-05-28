Mindteck Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 70.70 crore, down 11.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindteck (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 70.70 crore in March 2020 down 11.96% from Rs. 80.30 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.86 crore in March 2020 down 1630.34% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2020 down 68.68% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2019.
Mindteck shares closed at 24.10 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.44% returns over the last 6 months and -33.79% over the last 12 months.
|Mindteck (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|70.70
|68.83
|80.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|70.70
|68.83
|80.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|10.54
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|61.62
|50.50
|48.44
|Depreciation
|1.81
|--
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.57
|7.03
|29.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.30
|0.76
|1.85
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.50
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.93
|1.26
|2.44
|Interest
|0.54
|0.57
|-0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.47
|0.69
|2.48
|Exceptional Items
|-39.44
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.91
|0.69
|2.48
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-40.86
|0.67
|2.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-40.86
|0.67
|2.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-40.86
|0.67
|2.67
|Equity Share Capital
|25.21
|25.21
|25.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.21
|-9.02
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-16.21
|-9.02
|1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.21
|-9.02
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-16.21
|-9.02
|1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 11:26 am