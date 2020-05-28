Mindteck Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 70.70 crore, down 11.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.70 crore in March 2020 down 11.96% from Rs. 80.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.86 crore in March 2020 down 1630.34% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2020 down 68.68% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2019.

Mindteck shares closed at 24.10 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.44% returns over the last 6 months and -33.79% over the last 12 months.