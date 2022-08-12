Mindteck Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.26 crore, up 10.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.26 crore in June 2022 up 10.68% from Rs. 73.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2022 down 76.14% from Rs. 21.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2022 up 29.46% from Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2021.

Mindteck EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.51 in June 2021.

Mindteck shares closed at 134.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.04% returns over the last 6 months and 14.63% over the last 12 months.