Mindteck Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.42 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.42 crore in June 2021 up 7% from Rs. 68.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.46 crore in June 2021 up 1185.03% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2021 up 16.38% from Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2020.

Mindteck EPS has increased to Rs. 8.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2020.

Mindteck shares closed at 113.65 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 153.40% returns over the last 6 months and 352.79% over the last 12 months.