Mindteck Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.62 crore, up 0.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.62 crore in June 2020 up 0.12% from Rs. 68.54 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2020 up 377.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2020 up 72.13% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2019.

Mindteck EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2019.

Mindteck shares closed at 26.60 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.91% returns over the last 6 months and -25.28% over the last 12 months.