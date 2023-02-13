Mindteck Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.66 crore, up 9.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.66 crore in December 2022 up 9.17% from Rs. 75.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2022 up 23.82% from Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2022 up 29.95% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021.