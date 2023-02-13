English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mindteck Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.66 crore, up 9.17% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindteck (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.66 crore in December 2022 up 9.17% from Rs. 75.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2022 up 23.82% from Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2022 up 29.95% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021.

    Mindteck (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.6684.0775.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.6684.0775.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.6853.7847.05
    Depreciation1.101.101.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.5024.1223.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.385.074.30
    Other Income0.981.031.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.366.105.35
    Interest0.260.250.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.105.855.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.105.855.14
    Tax1.591.120.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.514.734.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.514.734.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.514.734.45
    Equity Share Capital24.9725.2325.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.191.871.76
    Diluted EPS2.141.831.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.191.871.76
    Diluted EPS2.141.831.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited