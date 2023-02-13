Mindteck Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.66 crore, up 9.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.66 crore in December 2022 up 9.17% from Rs. 75.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2022 up 23.82% from Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2022 up 29.95% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021.

Mindteck EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2021.

Mindteck shares closed at 130.15 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.74% returns over the last 6 months and -19.64% over the last 12 months.