Mindteck Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.72 crore, up 4.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.72 crore in December 2021 up 4.13% from Rs. 72.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2021 up 206.9% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021 up 13.41% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2020.

Mindteck EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2020.

Mindteck shares closed at 161.95 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)