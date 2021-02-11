Mindteck Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.72 crore, up 5.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.72 crore in December 2020 up 5.65% from Rs. 68.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2020 up 116.42% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2020 up 355.56% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2019.

Mindteck EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.02 in December 2019.

Mindteck shares closed at 44.90 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)