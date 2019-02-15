Mindteck Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore, down 2.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindteck (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore in December 2018 down 2.36% from Rs. 71.74 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2018 down 413.97% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 down 139.05% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2017.
Mindteck shares closed at 33.90 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.18% returns over the last 6 months and -51.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mindteck (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|70.05
|74.52
|71.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|70.05
|74.52
|71.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.66
|52.58
|50.41
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.65
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.07
|20.54
|20.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|0.75
|0.36
|Other Income
|0.27
|1.55
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.84
|2.30
|0.74
|Interest
|0.36
|0.43
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.20
|1.87
|0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.20
|1.87
|0.57
|Tax
|--
|1.00
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.20
|0.87
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.20
|0.87
|0.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.20
|0.87
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|25.21
|25.21
|25.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.35
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.34
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.35
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.34
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited