Mindteck Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore, down 2.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore in December 2018 down 2.36% from Rs. 71.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2018 down 413.97% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 down 139.05% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2017.

Mindteck shares closed at 33.90 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.18% returns over the last 6 months and -51.29% over the last 12 months.