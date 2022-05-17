 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mindspace REIT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 303.70 crore, up 0.03% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mindspace Business Parks REIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 303.70 crore in March 2022 up 0.03% from Rs. 303.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 275.20 crore in March 2022 down 4.24% from Rs. 287.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 301.30 crore in March 2022 up 0.17% from Rs. 300.80 crore in March 2021.

Mindspace REIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.85 in March 2021.

Mindspace REIT shares closed at 339.90 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)

Mindspace Business Parks REIT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 303.70 299.50 303.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 303.70 299.50 303.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.80 3.70 3.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 300.90 295.80 300.10
Other Income 0.40 0.70 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 301.30 296.50 300.80
Interest 25.80 20.70 13.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 275.50 275.80 287.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 275.50 275.80 287.70
Tax 0.30 0.30 0.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 275.20 275.50 287.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 275.20 275.50 287.40
Equity Share Capital 16,283.90 16,283.90 16,283.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.64 4.65 4.85
Diluted EPS 4.64 4.65 4.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.64 4.65 4.85
Diluted EPS 4.64 4.65 4.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2022 09:11 am
