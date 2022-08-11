Mindspace REIT Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.70 crore, up 1.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.70 crore in June 2022 up 1.83% from Rs. 301.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 280.20 crore in June 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 278.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.10 crore in June 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 298.20 crore in June 2021.

Mindspace REIT EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.69 in June 2021.

Mindspace REIT shares closed at 370.99 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.86% returns over the last 6 months and 29.21% over the last 12 months.