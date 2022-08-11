 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mindspace REIT Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.70 crore, up 1.83% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mindspace Business Parks REIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 306.70 crore in June 2022 up 1.83% from Rs. 301.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 280.20 crore in June 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 278.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.10 crore in June 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 298.20 crore in June 2021.

Mindspace REIT EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.69 in June 2021.

Mindspace REIT shares closed at 370.99 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.86% returns over the last 6 months and 29.21% over the last 12 months.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 306.70 303.70 301.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 306.70 303.70 301.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.40 2.80 2.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 302.30 300.90 298.40
Other Income 0.80 0.40 -0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 303.10 301.30 298.20
Interest 22.60 25.80 20.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 280.50 275.50 278.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 280.50 275.50 278.20
Tax 0.30 0.30 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 280.20 275.20 278.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 280.20 275.20 278.20
Equity Share Capital 16,283.90 16,283.90 16,283.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.72 4.64 4.69
Diluted EPS 4.72 4.64 4.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.73 4.64 4.69
Diluted EPS 4.72 4.64 4.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:33 am
