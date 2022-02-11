Mindspace REIT Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 299.50 crore, up 0.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.50 crore in December 2021 up 0.77% from Rs. 297.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 275.50 crore in December 2021 down 3.2% from Rs. 284.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.50 crore in December 2021 up 0.75% from Rs. 294.30 crore in December 2020.

Mindspace REIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.80 in December 2020.

Mindspace REIT shares closed at 357.21 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.41% returns over the last 6 months and 8.91% over the last 12 months.