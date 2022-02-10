Mindspace REIT Q3 net operating income up 3.8% to Rs 371.5 crore

live bse live

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on February 10 reported a 3.8 percent increase in net operating income to Rs 371.5 crore for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021.

It declared a distribution of Rs 275.2 crore for its unitholders or Rs 4.64 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The distribution comprises Rs 255.6 crore in the form of dividend, Rs 19 crore in the form of interest and Rs 60 lakh in the form of other income.

Speaking on the results, Vinod Rohira, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Mindspace Business Park REIT witnessed a significant uptick of leasing activity with around 1.8 msf of space leased in the December quarter, taking the overall leasing to around 3.8 msf in the first 9 months of FY22.”

“The significant change in occupiers’ preference towards quality office spaces which adhere to the best standards of health, safety, experience, and wellness protocols has helped increase demand for our portfolio. We expect this trend to accentuate further in the coming quarters. The Union Budget’s impetus of replacing the SEZ policy to improve ‘Ease of doing business’ in SEZs would provide a fillip to the demand for SEZ spaces in our portfolio,” he said.

The company said that the average cost of debt was further reduced by around 20 bps Q-o-Q to 6.7 percent as on December 31, 2021.

It said that the gross leasing remained robust at 1.8 msf in Q3 FY22 and that it had achieved an average rent of Rs 64 psf/month, signed across 26 deals. It had pre-leased an entire upcoming building of.0.7msf at Commerzone Kharadi to a marquee tenant and that releasing spread stood at 27.8 percent on 0.8 msf of area re-let.

It said that it continued to collect more than 99 percent of Gross Contracted Rentals.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, was listed on the Indian bourses in August 2020. The REIT owns quality office portfolios located in four key office markets of India, namely Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

It has a total leasable area of 31.3 million square feet.