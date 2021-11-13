MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mindspace REIT net operating income rises to Rs 359 crore in Q2

In a statement, Mindspace Business Parks REIT said it will distribute an amount of Rs 272.8 crore, which is Rs 4.60 per unit, with over 90 per cent being tax-exempt.

PTI
November 13, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Friday reported a 6.7 per cent increase in net operating income to Rs 359.2 crore for the quarter ended September and will distribute an amount of Rs 272.8 crore to unit holders.

In a statement, Mindspace Business Parks REIT said it will distribute an amount of Rs 272.8 crore, which is Rs 4.60 per unit, with over 90 per cent being tax-exempt.

The amount comprises Rs 253.8 crore/ Rs 4.28 per unit in form of dividend and Rs 19 crore/Rs 0.32 per unit in form of interest.

Speaking on the results, Vinod Rohira, Chief Executive Officer, Mindspace Business Parks REIT said, "We continue to witness strong leasing activity across our portfolio with over 2.1 million square feet leased in first half of this financial year.”

He further said the company remains increasingly confident of the commercial market outlook.

Close

Related stories

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, was listed on the Indian bourses in August 2020.

The REIT owns quality office portfolios located in four key office markets of India, namely Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

It has a total leasable area of 31.3 million square feet.

The portfolio consists of five integrated business parks and five quality independent office assets.

It has a diversified and high-quality tenant base, with over 170 tenants as of September 30, 2021.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Mindspace Business Parks REIT #Results
first published: Nov 13, 2021 02:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.