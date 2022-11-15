Mindspace REIT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 684.50 crore, up 61.29% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindspace Business Parks REIT are:
Net Sales at Rs 684.50 crore in September 2022 up 61.29% from Rs. 424.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.60 crore in September 2022 down 34.55% from Rs. 120.10 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.30 crore in September 2022 up 13.48% from Rs. 331.60 crore in September 2021.
Mindspace REIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in September 2021.
|Mindspace REIT shares closed at 336.29 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.10% returns over the last 6 months and 2.31% over the last 12 months.
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|678.90
|481.30
|424.40
|Other Operating Income
|5.60
|4.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|684.50
|485.30
|424.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.40
|0.60
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.40
|6.60
|6.10
|Depreciation
|86.20
|84.70
|73.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|302.10
|113.40
|90.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|288.40
|280.00
|254.10
|Other Income
|1.70
|0.50
|4.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|290.10
|280.50
|258.10
|Interest
|83.00
|71.90
|63.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|207.10
|208.60
|194.80
|Exceptional Items
|2.10
|10.30
|0.30
|P/L Before Tax
|209.20
|218.90
|195.10
|Tax
|121.80
|90.50
|65.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|87.40
|128.40
|129.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|87.40
|128.40
|129.90
|Minority Interest
|-8.80
|-10.20
|-9.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|78.60
|118.20
|120.10
|Equity Share Capital
|16,283.90
|16,283.90
|16,283.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.33
|1.99
|2.02
|Diluted EPS
|1.33
|1.99
|2.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.46
|2.15
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.33
|1.99
|2.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited