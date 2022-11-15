English
    Mindspace REIT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 684.50 crore, up 61.29% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindspace Business Parks REIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 684.50 crore in September 2022 up 61.29% from Rs. 424.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.60 crore in September 2022 down 34.55% from Rs. 120.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.30 crore in September 2022 up 13.48% from Rs. 331.60 crore in September 2021.

    Mindspace REIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in September 2021.

    Mindspace REIT shares closed at 336.29 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.10% returns over the last 6 months and 2.31% over the last 12 months.

    Mindspace Business Parks REIT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations678.90481.30424.40
    Other Operating Income5.604.00--
    Total Income From Operations684.50485.30424.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.400.60--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.406.606.10
    Depreciation86.2084.7073.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses302.10113.4090.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax288.40280.00254.10
    Other Income1.700.504.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax290.10280.50258.10
    Interest83.0071.9063.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax207.10208.60194.80
    Exceptional Items2.1010.300.30
    P/L Before Tax209.20218.90195.10
    Tax121.8090.5065.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.40128.40129.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.40128.40129.90
    Minority Interest-8.80-10.20-9.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates78.60118.20120.10
    Equity Share Capital16,283.9016,283.9016,283.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.331.992.02
    Diluted EPS1.331.992.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.462.152.17
    Diluted EPS1.331.992.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

