Mindspace REIT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 684.50 crore, up 61.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 684.50 crore in September 2022 up 61.29% from Rs. 424.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.60 crore in September 2022 down 34.55% from Rs. 120.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.30 crore in September 2022 up 13.48% from Rs. 331.60 crore in September 2021.

Mindspace REIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in September 2021.