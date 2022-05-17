 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mindspace REIT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.10 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindspace Business Parks REIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 474.10 crore in March 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 442.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.20 crore in March 2022 up 10.31% from Rs. 114.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 361.30 crore in March 2022 up 16.81% from Rs. 309.30 crore in March 2021.

Mindspace REIT EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2021.

Mindspace REIT shares closed at 340.02 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)

Mindspace Business Parks REIT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 466.60 441.30 442.30
Other Operating Income 7.50 -- --
Total Income From Operations 474.10 441.30 442.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.60 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.50 5.20 5.60
Depreciation 85.60 76.40 65.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.90 96.10 132.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 272.50 263.60 239.00
Other Income 3.20 0.60 4.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 275.70 264.20 243.60
Interest 74.90 66.40 60.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 200.80 197.80 182.90
Exceptional Items 52.60 1.50 0.40
P/L Before Tax 253.40 199.30 183.30
Tax 119.80 53.50 56.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 133.60 145.80 126.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 133.60 145.80 126.60
Minority Interest -7.40 -9.60 -12.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 126.20 136.20 114.40
Equity Share Capital 16,283.90 16,283.90 16,283.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 2.30 1.93
Diluted EPS 2.13 2.30 1.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 2.45 2.12
Diluted EPS 2.13 2.30 1.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 17, 2022 09:11 am
