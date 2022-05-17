Mindspace REIT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.10 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 474.10 crore in March 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 442.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.20 crore in March 2022 up 10.31% from Rs. 114.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 361.30 crore in March 2022 up 16.81% from Rs. 309.30 crore in March 2021.

Mindspace REIT EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2021.

Mindspace REIT shares closed at 340.02 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)