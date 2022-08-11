 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mindspace REIT Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 485.30 crore, up 15.27% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindspace Business Parks REIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 485.30 crore in June 2022 up 15.27% from Rs. 421.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.20 crore in June 2022 up 185.51% from Rs. 41.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 365.20 crore in June 2022 up 9.97% from Rs. 332.10 crore in June 2021.

Mindspace REIT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2021.

Mindspace REIT shares closed at 370.99 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.86% returns over the last 6 months and 29.21% over the last 12 months.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 481.30 466.60 421.00
Other Operating Income 4.00 7.50 --
Total Income From Operations 485.30 474.10 421.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.60 0.60 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.60 5.50 5.70
Depreciation 84.70 85.60 74.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.40 109.90 84.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 280.00 272.50 256.50
Other Income 0.50 3.20 1.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 280.50 275.70 257.70
Interest 71.90 74.90 59.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 208.60 200.80 197.80
Exceptional Items 10.30 52.60 -131.10
P/L Before Tax 218.90 253.40 66.70
Tax 90.50 119.80 28.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 128.40 133.60 38.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 128.40 133.60 38.20
Minority Interest -10.20 -7.40 3.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 118.20 126.20 41.40
Equity Share Capital 16,283.90 16,283.90 16,283.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 2.13 0.70
Diluted EPS 1.99 2.13 0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.15 2.13 0.63
Diluted EPS 1.99 2.13 0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:33 am
