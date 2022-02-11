Mindspace REIT Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 441.30 crore, up 2.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.30 crore in December 2021 up 2.27% from Rs. 431.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.20 crore in December 2021 up 4.29% from Rs. 130.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.60 crore in December 2021 up 2.53% from Rs. 332.20 crore in December 2020.

Mindspace REIT EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2020.

Mindspace REIT shares closed at 357.14 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)