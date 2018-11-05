App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Minda Industries Q2 net rises 8% to Rs 73 cr

Revenue from operation rose to Rs 1,522 crore for the July-september period, up 39 percent from Rs 1,098 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, Minda Industries (MIL) said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Auto component maker Minda Industries on Monday posted 8 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 73 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 67 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operation rose to Rs 1,522 crore for the July-september period, up 39 percent from Rs 1,098 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, Minda Industries (MIL) said in a statement.

The company's board, which met Monday, approved a project for controller and telematics for a total outlay of Rs 80 crore over next 12 months at Chakan, Pune.

"The project is expected to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2019-20," it added.

The board also approved a new project for alloy wheels to be set up for two wheeler OEMs.

"The expected outlay for the first phase of the project is Rs 300 crore, to be invested in two stages. The first line is targeted to achieve the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) by end of FY 2019-20. The plant will come up in Maharashtra," the company said.

Share of the company Monday ended 0.82 percent up at Rs 340 on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Minda Industries #Results

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.