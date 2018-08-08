App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Minda Industries Q1 net profit up 77% at Rs 81 crore

Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,436.32 crore for the first quarter, as compared with Rs 1,031.75 crore in the April-June quarter of 2017-18, Minda Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Auto component maker Minda Industries today posted a 77.46 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 80.50 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 45.36 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,436.32 crore for the first quarter, as compared with Rs 1,031.75 crore in the April-June quarter of 2017-18, Minda Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Last month, the company formed a joint venture (JV) with Japan's Kosei Group to manufacture moulds for alloy wheels.

Shares of Minda Industries today ended 1.26 percent up at Rs 423.55 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 09:08 pm

tags #Business #Minda Industries #Results

