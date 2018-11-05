Minda Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 539.18 crore, up 12.88% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 539.18 crore in September 2018 up 12.88% from Rs. 477.67 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.94 crore in September 2018 up 7.94% from Rs. 42.56 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.49 crore in September 2018 up 9.54% from Rs. 68.00 crore in September 2017.

Minda Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.93 in September 2017.

Minda Ind shares closed at 338.80 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.06% returns over the last 6 months and 12.69% over the last 12 months.