Minda Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,440.77 crore, up 10.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,440.77 crore in March 2022 up 10.31% from Rs. 1,306.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.48 crore in March 2022 up 2.11% from Rs. 56.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.86 crore in March 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 149.56 crore in March 2021.

Minda Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in March 2021.

Minda Ind shares closed at 835.35 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.92% returns over the last 6 months and 46.81% over the last 12 months.