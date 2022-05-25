 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Minda Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,440.77 crore, up 10.31% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minda Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,440.77 crore in March 2022 up 10.31% from Rs. 1,306.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.48 crore in March 2022 up 2.11% from Rs. 56.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.86 crore in March 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 149.56 crore in March 2021.

Minda Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in March 2021.

Minda Ind shares closed at 835.35 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.92% returns over the last 6 months and 46.81% over the last 12 months.

Minda Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,440.77 1,333.70 1,306.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,440.77 1,333.70 1,306.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 663.21 749.63 733.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 274.48 176.03 121.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.62 -23.71 4.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 169.42 157.35 153.40
Depreciation 55.70 44.44 51.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 153.42 158.06 147.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.92 71.90 93.64
Other Income 14.24 20.81 4.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.16 92.71 97.80
Interest 6.19 5.78 7.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.97 86.93 90.80
Exceptional Items -24.98 -- -10.00
P/L Before Tax 77.99 86.93 80.80
Tax 20.51 21.17 24.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.48 65.76 56.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.48 65.76 56.29
Equity Share Capital 57.12 57.12 54.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 2.42 2.07
Diluted EPS 2.01 2.41 1.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 2.42 2.07
Diluted EPS 2.01 2.41 1.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

