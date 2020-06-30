Minda Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,338.97 crore, down 9.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,338.97 crore in March 2020 down 9.92% from Rs. 1,486.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2020 down 90.07% from Rs. 73.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.95 crore in March 2020 down 30.48% from Rs. 198.44 crore in March 2019.

Minda Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.80 in March 2019.

Minda Ind shares closed at 286.05 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.84% returns over the last 6 months and -8.46% over the last 12 months.