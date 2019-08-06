Minda Ind Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,439.75 crore, up 0.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,439.75 crore in June 2019 up 0.69% from Rs. 1,429.82 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.48 crore in June 2019 down 23.65% from Rs. 70.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.12 crore in June 2019 up 1.46% from Rs. 176.55 crore in June 2018.

Minda Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.68 in June 2018.

Minda Ind shares closed at 290.35 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.68% returns over the last 6 months and -30.85% over the last 12 months.