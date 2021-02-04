MARKET NEWS

Minda Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,801.62 crore, up 35.78% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 09:11 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,801.62 crore in December 2020 up 35.78% from Rs. 1,326.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.40 crore in December 2020 up 142.34% from Rs. 44.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 274.36 crore in December 2020 up 57.08% from Rs. 174.66 crore in December 2019.

Minda Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2019.

Minda Ind shares closed at 481.20 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.50% returns over the last 6 months and 19.38% over the last 12 months.

Minda Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,801.621,465.041,326.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,801.621,465.041,326.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials926.70769.59658.69
Purchase of Traded Goods197.56126.88147.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.31-15.14-10.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost246.51204.06208.88
Depreciation91.0481.0275.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses211.91164.21159.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.21134.4288.30
Other Income10.1112.5311.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax183.32146.9599.60
Interest19.4118.1121.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax163.91128.8478.02
Exceptional Items-----5.17
P/L Before Tax163.91128.8472.85
Tax43.1544.3619.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities120.7684.4853.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period120.7684.4853.45
Minority Interest-21.23-13.67-9.72
Share Of P/L Of Associates8.8710.021.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates108.4080.8344.73
Equity Share Capital54.3954.3952.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.073.071.77
Diluted EPS4.073.071.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.073.071.77
Diluted EPS4.073.071.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Minda Ind #Minda Industries #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2021 09:00 pm

