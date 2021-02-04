Minda Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,801.62 crore, up 35.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,801.62 crore in December 2020 up 35.78% from Rs. 1,326.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.40 crore in December 2020 up 142.34% from Rs. 44.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 274.36 crore in December 2020 up 57.08% from Rs. 174.66 crore in December 2019.

Minda Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2019.

Minda Ind shares closed at 481.20 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.50% returns over the last 6 months and 19.38% over the last 12 months.