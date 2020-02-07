Minda Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,326.84 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,326.84 crore in December 2019 down 9.74% from Rs. 1,470.09 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.73 crore in December 2019 down 35.5% from Rs. 69.35 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.66 crore in December 2019 down 4.62% from Rs. 183.12 crore in December 2018.

Minda Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.65 in December 2018.

Minda Ind shares closed at 390.15 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 31.67% returns over the last 6 months and 35.96% over the last 12 months.