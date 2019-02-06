Minda Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,470.09 crore, up 39.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,470.09 crore in December 2018 up 39.19% from Rs. 1,056.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.35 crore in December 2018 up 4.92% from Rs. 66.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.12 crore in December 2018 up 36.6% from Rs. 134.06 crore in December 2017.

Minda Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.89 in December 2017.

Minda Ind shares closed at 292.65 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.30% returns over the last 6 months and -23.68% over the last 12 months.