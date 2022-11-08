 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Minda Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 908.35 crore, up 28.88% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 908.35 crore in September 2022 up 28.88% from Rs. 704.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.42 crore in September 2022 up 15.95% from Rs. 41.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.99 crore in September 2022 up 13.23% from Rs. 88.31 crore in September 2021.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2021.

Minda Corp shares closed at 200.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.26% returns over the last 6 months and 12.69% over the last 12 months.

Minda Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 908.35 829.89 704.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 908.35 829.89 704.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 541.77 500.58 398.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 44.18 41.86 34.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.95 -8.16 5.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 131.62 125.14 111.28
Depreciation 26.83 24.90 26.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.23 86.41 79.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.67 59.16 49.12
Other Income 6.49 3.06 12.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.16 62.22 62.08
Interest 9.12 7.71 7.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.04 54.51 54.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.04 54.51 54.56
Tax 15.62 13.88 12.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.42 40.63 41.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.42 40.63 41.76
Equity Share Capital 47.82 47.82 47.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 1.70 1.75
Diluted EPS 2.03 1.70 1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 1.70 1.75
Diluted EPS 2.03 1.70 1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:58 pm
