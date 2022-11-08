English
    Minda Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 908.35 crore, up 28.88% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 908.35 crore in September 2022 up 28.88% from Rs. 704.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.42 crore in September 2022 up 15.95% from Rs. 41.76 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.99 crore in September 2022 up 13.23% from Rs. 88.31 crore in September 2021.

    Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2021.

    Minda Corp shares closed at 200.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.26% returns over the last 6 months and 12.69% over the last 12 months.

    Minda Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations908.35829.89704.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations908.35829.89704.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials541.77500.58398.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods44.1841.8634.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.95-8.165.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost131.62125.14111.28
    Depreciation26.8324.9026.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.2386.4179.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.6759.1649.12
    Other Income6.493.0612.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.1662.2262.08
    Interest9.127.717.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.0454.5154.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.0454.5154.56
    Tax15.6213.8812.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.4240.6341.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.4240.6341.76
    Equity Share Capital47.8247.8247.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.031.701.75
    Diluted EPS2.031.701.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.031.701.75
    Diluted EPS2.031.701.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

